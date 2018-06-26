Indians' Bobby Bradley: Clubs two homers Monday
Bradley went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and a walk for Double-A Akron in its 12-5 win over Bowie on Monday.
Even after the three-hit performance, Bradley's batting average is still below the Mendoza Line for the season. While a .215 BABIP implies that positive regression could be in store for the first baseman, the first baseman's flyball-heavy tendencies and meager 13.4 percent line-drive rate suggests that he'll likely always be a batting-average liability on some level. Dynasty owners have probably come to accept that already, as Bradley's main appeal lies in his power production. He's up to 14 home runs on the campaign and has finished with no fewer than 23 long balls in any of his prior three years of full-season ball.
