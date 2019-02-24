Indians' Bobby Bradley: Dealing with shoulder stiffness
After diving for a ball in Saturday's spring training game, Bradley is nursing shoulder stiffness and may be shut down for next few days as a precaution, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Bradley was a late scratch from Sunday's matchup against the Diamondbacks because of the issue, although the Indians are hopeful it's nothing serious. Expect an update on his status within the next few days.
