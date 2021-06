Bradley went 1-for-1 with a double and a run scored as a pinch hitter in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Orioles.

Batting for Yu Chang to lead off the eighth inning, Bradley celebrated his promotion by lacing a two-bagger and coming around to score on a Cesar Hernandez single. Chang did hit his first homer of the season earlier in the day, but given his struggles at the plate this year overall, Bradley should get every opportunity to win the starting first base job in Cleveland.