Bradley will start at first base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Royals.

The Indians have quickly committed to Bradley as a lineup mainstay since he received his first call to the big leagues Sunday. He'll draw his fourth start in as many contests after going 2-for-10 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his first three contests. Bradley has struck out five times already, however, and his contact woes are likely to make him a liability in the batting-average category for fantasy managers.