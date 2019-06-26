Indians' Bobby Bradley: Fourth straight start
Bradley will start at first base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Royals.
The Indians have quickly committed to Bradley as a lineup mainstay since he received his first call to the big leagues Sunday. He'll draw his fourth start in as many contests after going 2-for-10 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his first three contests. Bradley has struck out five times already, however, and his contact woes are likely to make him a liability in the batting-average category for fantasy managers.
