Indians' Bobby Bradley: Goes on homer binge
Bradley went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs Sunday in Triple-A Columbus' 3-1 win over Lehigh Valley.
Bradley has left the yard five times in his last five games to give him an International League-leading 22 home runs on the season. The 23-year-old has shown big power at every stop in the minors, but big strikeout rates and an inability to profile anywhere but first base and designated hitter puts somewhat of a cap on his long-term fantasy outlook. He's still striking out at a 32.6 percent clip this season, though he's been able to sustain a .287 average on the back of a 40 percent hard-hit rate. With Jake Bauers and Leonys Martin struggling to provide much impact in regular roles this season, the big club could elect to call up Bradley and have him replace one of the two players as the Tribe's everyday designated hitter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus we...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...