Bradley went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs Sunday in Triple-A Columbus' 3-1 win over Lehigh Valley.

Bradley has left the yard five times in his last five games to give him an International League-leading 22 home runs on the season. The 23-year-old has shown big power at every stop in the minors, but big strikeout rates and an inability to profile anywhere but first base and designated hitter puts somewhat of a cap on his long-term fantasy outlook. He's still striking out at a 32.6 percent clip this season, though he's been able to sustain a .287 average on the back of a 40 percent hard-hit rate. With Jake Bauers and Leonys Martin struggling to provide much impact in regular roles this season, the big club could elect to call up Bradley and have him replace one of the two players as the Tribe's everyday designated hitter.