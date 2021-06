Bradley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 8-7 loss to Minnesota.

The first baseman gave Cleveland a 3-0 lead with his two-run blast in the first inning. With a .607 slugging percentage through 63 plate appearances, Bradley has shown some power since he was called up earlier this month. He's knocked six homers with 15 RBI, 14 runs scored and two doubles across 17 games.