Bradley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and another RBI during Tuesday's win over Baltimore.

Bradley got the scoring started with an RBI single against Matt Harvey in the first inning, then added an exclamation point by taking Adam Plutko deep in the seventh. Since earning his promotion on June 5, Bradley has yet to see consistent playing time, though he's already mashed three long balls and two doubles while going 11-for-25 across eight games. He's certainly making his case for a more reliable role and holds fantasy value while putting up numbers like these.