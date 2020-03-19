Play

Bradley was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Bradley was likely always a long shot to break camp in the big leagues, and the team didn't wait for play to resume before sending him down. He hit just .178/.245/.356 in his 15-game big-league debut last season but managed 33 homers and a .264/.344/.567 line in 107 games for Columbus, so he doesn't have much left to prove in the minors.

