Bradley has impressed Cleveland's coaching staff this spring and is vying for the Opening Day first base job, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

He is competing with Jake Bauers for the job, but Bauers is out of minor-league options, so Bradley really needs to earn it. He reportedly cut his body fat from 19 percent to 15 percent over the offseason after getting some humble pie at the alternate site last year. Bradley is hitting .308 with two home runs and two strikeouts (zero walks) in 13 at-bats this spring, while Bauers is hitting .167 with zero home runs and a 4:5 K:BB in 12 at-bats. Bradley has mammoth raw power, it's all about making enough contact to get to it in games, and so far he is impressing in that regard during Cactus League play.