Indians' Bobby Bradley: Reassigned to minors
The Indians reassigned Bradley to their minor-league camp Monday, Matt Kelly of MLB.com reports.
With Opening Day about two and a half weeks away, the Indians have begun to clear some of their prospects out of camp in order to open up more at-bats in Cactus League action for players who are more serious candidates for the 25-man roster. Bradley, who is viewed as one of the top sluggers in the minors after amassing 79 home runs over the past three seasons, is expected to open the 2018 campaign with Triple-A Columbus.
