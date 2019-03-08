Indians' Bobby Bradley: Returns to Triple-A
Bradley (shoulder) was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.
Bradley was likely to begin the 2019 at Triple-A regardless, but he was also slowed by a shoulder injury he sustained on a dive attempt in late February. The 22-year-old slashed .254/.323/.430 with 27 home runs for the Clippers last season and was added to the Indians' 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
More News
-
Indians' Bobby Bradley: Dealing with shoulder stiffness•
-
Indians' Bobby Bradley: Joins 40-man roster•
-
Indians' Bobby Bradley: Clubs two homers Monday•
-
Indians' Bobby Bradley: Will open season at Double-A•
-
Indians' Bobby Bradley: Reassigned to minors•
-
Indians' Bobby Bradley: Headed west for Fall League•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Can Bieber live up to the hype?
Shane Bieber is a popular sleeper these days, but he'll need to change some things if he's...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?
Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...