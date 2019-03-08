Bradley (shoulder) was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

Bradley was likely to begin the 2019 at Triple-A regardless, but he was also slowed by a shoulder injury he sustained on a dive attempt in late February. The 22-year-old slashed .254/.323/.430 with 27 home runs for the Clippers last season and was added to the Indians' 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

