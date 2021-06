Bradley went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs in Sunday's 18-5 loss to the Orioles.

Bradley has gotten off to a hot start to begin his big-league career, as he now has three extra-base hits in his first two games. The 24-year-old could claim the starting job at first base going forward, and he's made a strong case for continued playing time across his first two appearances.