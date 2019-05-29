Bradley went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and six RBI on Tuesday in Triple-A Columbus' 9-2 win over Norfolk.

Bradley has left the yard six times over his past seven games, bringing his season home-run total up to 14 and raising his OPS to .964. The latter figure is an improvement of more than 200 points from the year before, suggesting Bradley may be ready for a stiffer test in the majors. Jake Bauers would likely be most at risk of losing out on an everyday role at designated hitter if Bradley eventually gets the call, though it's unclear if the Tribe is seriously considering pulling the plug on a player it invested significant capital into over the winter.