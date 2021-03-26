Bradley will open the season in the minors, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Neither Bradley nor Jake Bauers has shown much of anything at the big-league level, so it's a bit of a surprise to see Bauers beating Bradley for the starting first base job despite Bradley's .951 spring OPS easily beating Bauers' .709 mark. Bradley isn't the tier of prospect where Cleveland will get all that much value out of manipulating his service time, either. He could certainly move past Bauers on the depth chart at some point, but it's not clear what he'd have to do for that to happen.