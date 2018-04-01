Indians' Bobby Bradley: Will open season at Double-A
Bradley has been assigned to Double-A Akron to open the 2018 season, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
In a somewhat surprising move, Bradley will open the 2018 season back at Double-A despite hitting a respectable .251/.331/.465 with 23 homers in 131 games with the RubberDucks in 2017. The 21-year-old doesn't have much left to prove at the Double-A level, so look for the highly-touted prospect to join Triple-A Columbus early on in 2018.
