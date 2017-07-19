Indians' Boone Logan: MRI on tap for Thursday
Logan will have an MRI on his left lat Thursday, and will likely require a trip to the disabled list, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Logan's poor debut season with Cleveland got worse after being forced from Wednesday's game with the injury. After notching 51 holds in Colorado the past two years, the southpaw has just three in 2017 as he's been buried in the Tribe's good bullpen. A timeline for Logan's return should become available after the MRI results are in.
