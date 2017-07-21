Indians' Boone Logan: Placed on DL
Logan was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a lat strain Friday.
The veteran reliever left Wednesday's game and a subsequent MRI revealed the strain, so Logan will take a trip to the DL for the first time this season. Through 38 games this season, the lefty has a 4.71 ERA and 1.38 WHIP, mainly relegating him to a middle-reliever role in the American League's best bullpen (2.87 combined ERA). Tyler Olson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take his spot.
