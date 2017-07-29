Indians' Boone Logan: Transferred to 60-day DL
Logan (lat) was transferred to the 60-day DL on Saturday.
This was inevitable after Logan was diagnosed with a torn lat muscle last week. He will be ineligible to return until late September, and it's uncertain if he will be well enough to pitch at all again the rest of the way.
