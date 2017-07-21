Manager Terry Francona said Logan has a torn lat muscle and will miss significant time as he recovers.

Logan was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday in what was thought to be a strain, but it appears to be a bit more significant following further evaluation. It's a devastating development for the left-handed reliever and indicates he may not be able to return to action this season. Tyler Olson, recalled in a corresponding move, takes his place in the bullpen.