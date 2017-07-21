Indians' Boone Logan: Will miss significant time
Manager Terry Francona said Logan has a torn lat muscle and will miss significant time as he recovers.
Logan was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday in what was thought to be a strain, but it appears to be a bit more significant following further evaluation. It's a devastating development for the left-handed reliever and indicates he may not be able to return to action this season. Tyler Olson, recalled in a corresponding move, takes his place in the bullpen.
More News
-
Indians' Boone Logan: Placed on DL•
-
Indians' Boone Logan: DL likely after strained lat muscle•
-
Indians' Boone Logan: MRI on tap for Thursday•
-
Indians' Boone Logan: Exits Wednesday's game•
-
Indians' Boone Logan: Pitching well in specialist role•
-
Indians' Boone Logan: Struggling after great start•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...