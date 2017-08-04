Indians' Boone Logan: Will not undergo surgery, could be out for season
Logan will not undergo surgery on his pitching shoulder but he is still likely out for the season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The veteran lefty is already on the 60-day disabled list with a significant shoulder injury, but Logan has opted to not go under the knife at this time. It appears that Logan's 2017 campaign has come to an end, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to pitch again. His absence, coupled with Andrew Miller's injury, leaves Cleveland short on left-handed options out of the bullpen. Tyler Olson should continue to serve as the Indians' lefty specialist until Miller returns.
