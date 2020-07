Hand earned the save in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox after allowing one run on two hits while recording one strikeout during the ninth inning.

The left-hander gave up a leadoff double to Tim Anderson but retired the next two batters, only to surrender an RBI single to Yasmani Grandal. Hand earned a save in both his appearances this season and has allowed one run on two hits and zero walks while striking out four over two frames.