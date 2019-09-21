Hand (arm) is available to pitch again Saturday but will not pitch in a save situation, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Manager Terry Francona said Hand "looked himself" in a bullpen session Wednesday, but apparently the skipper still needs to see Hand do it in a game once or twice before reinstalling him in the ninth. Adam Cimber, Oliver Perez and Carlos Carrasco have gotten the Indians' last three saves. Nick Wittgren and James Karinchak are also candidates to get the ball in high-leverage situations.