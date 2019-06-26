Hand (4-3) took the loss Tuesday and blew his first save of the season, coughing up five runs on five hits without recording an out in the ninth inning as Cleveland was toppled 8-6 by the Royals.

The normally dominant southpaw simply didn't have his best stuff, with a Hunter Dozier grand slam putting an end to his night and his perfect closing record. Hand still sports a 2.36 ERA and 50:8 K:BB through 34.1 innings on the year, with 22 saves in 36 appearances.