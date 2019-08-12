Hand (5-3) allowed two runs on four hits in one inning Sunday, blowing the save but earning a win over Minnesota.

It was Hand's third blown save, making him 29-of-32 in save chances this season. Fortunately, Carlos Santana swatted a game-winning grand slam in the 10th frame to erase Hand's mistake. The 29-year-old still owns a solid 2.61 ERA.