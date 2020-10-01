Hand gave up two earned runs on three hits and one walk while recording just two outs Wednesday, taking the blown save and the loss in the deciding game of the AL Wild Card Series against the Yankees.

A clean ninth inning would have forced a Game 3, but Hand got into trouble right away, giving up a walk to Giancarlo Stanton followed by singles to Gio Urshela and Gleyber Torres. He then struck out Brett Gardner before allowing a sacrifice fly to Gary Sanchez that tied the game. DJ LeMahieu then singled home the winning run. Cleveland has a $10 million team option for 2021 or they can buy Hand out for $1 million.