Hand allowed two runs on three hits and one walk with no strikeouts through 0.2 innings to take the loss against the Mets on Wednesday.

Given a one-run lead in the 10th inning, Hand allowed three hits and a walk while allowing the tying and winning runs to score. it's been a tough stretch for Hand, posting a 6.14 ERA in his last 15 appearances with blown saves in his last three. The 29-year-old has a 3.35 ERA and 29 saves this season.