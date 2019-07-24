Hand allowed one run on two hits during the ninth inning in a blown save during a 2-1 loss against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

This was just Hand's second blown save of the season, but he has allowed three runs in his last four innings, all of which have come off solo homers. Hand has blown two of his last seven save opportunities. He is 4-3 and 27-for-29 in save chances with a 2.55 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 42.1 innings this season.