Hand struck out one in the ninth inning Sunday against the Athletics to pick up the save.

Hand was hit with the loss Saturday night after surrendering a walkoff homer in the bottom of the 12th inning, but he managed to redeem himself in the series finale by slamming the door. He needed just eight pitches (six strikes) to do so. The left-hander owns a 1.53 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with 25 strikeouts through 17.2 innings this season.