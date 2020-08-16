Hand gave up an unearned run on a hit and a walk in the ninth inning Saturday but still came away with his fifth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Tigers.

The error was a catcher's interference call on Sandy Leon that put Jonathan Schoop on base, setting up a two-out double by JaCoby Jones for Detroit's only run of the night. Hand is not the same dominant reliever he was a couple years ago in San Diego, or even in the first half of last season, but despite his 6.35 ERA he has yet to blow a save in 2020 and maintains a tenuous hold on the closer role in Cleveland.