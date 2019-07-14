Hand struck out the side in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save over Minnesota on Sunday.

After Ehire Adrianza reached base on an error, Hand struck out Jonathan Schoop, Max Kepler, and Jorge Polanco in order, all swinging to end the at-bat. The 29-year-old has been one of the league's most dominant closers and now owns a 2.11 ERA and 58:10 K:BB in 38.1 innings.