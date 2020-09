Hand picked up the save in Sunday's win over Milwaukee, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not issue a walk or record a strikeout.

Hand allowed a single to Ryan Braun to begin the ninth, but got Tyrone Taylor to fly out before getting Jacob Nottingham to ground into a game-ending double play. The southpaw has now converted each of his last seven save chances and holds a 2.63 ERA on the campaign.