Hand allowed one hit and had one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Saturday against Kansas City.

Hand allowed a leadoff single on his second pitch of the frame, but he was able to strand the baserunner at first base. The 29-year-old delivered his second straight scoreless save after blowing his previous three chances by giving up a combined five runs. Hand has a 3.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 77:16 K:BB while converting 31 of 36 save opportunities this season.