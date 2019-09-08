Hand struck out one batter and walked one in a scoreless inning Sunday, earning the save over Minnesota.

Hand's second-half rollercoaster continues as he threw just 10-of-22 pitches for strikes Sunday. However, it was better than allowed four hits and a walk while recording just one out in his last appearance. Hand owns a 3.36 ERA and is clearly still the team's top closing option despite his recent struggles.

More News
Our Latest Stories