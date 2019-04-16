Hand struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save over Seattle on Monday.

Hand's strong outing was promising after he allowed three baserunners and took a loss in his last appearances. The 29-year-old southpaw has an 11:3 K:BB and 2.35 ERA in 7.2 innings in 2019. The rest of Cleveland's bullpen has been shaky at best, making Hand's closing job even more secure.