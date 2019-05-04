Indians' Brad Hand: Earns first win of 2019
Hand (1-1) struck out two and allowed one hit in one inning to earn his first victory of the season against the Mariners on Friday.
The Indians closer came on to pitch during a tied game in the ninth, and then Cleveland won in walk-off fashion during the bottom of the frame. Hand has a loss (1-1), but he is 9-for-9 in save opportunities with a 1.23 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 14.2 innings this season. He's pitched eight straight scoreless innings.
