Hand (6-3) allowed a run on a hit and two walks in one inning Monday, striking out a batter while blowing the save and earning the win over Boston.

Hand has now earned a win in two straight games after blowing save chances Sunday and Monday. Fortunately, Carlos Santana has bailed him out with clutch homers in each of those contests. The 29-year-old lefty now owns a 2.74 ERA, the highest it's been at any point in 2019.