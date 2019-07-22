Indians' Brad Hand: Fans three for 27th save
Hand allowed one run on a hit while striking out three in the ninth inning Sunday against the Royals.
Hand entered the contest with a two-run lead, and despite surrendering a leadoff homer to start the frame, he managed to fan the next three batters to secure the victory. The 29-year-old southpaw owns a solid .238 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with a 67:10 K:BB over 41.2 innings this season, and he also leads the American League with 27 saves.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...