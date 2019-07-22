Hand allowed one run on a hit while striking out three in the ninth inning Sunday against the Royals.

Hand entered the contest with a two-run lead, and despite surrendering a leadoff homer to start the frame, he managed to fan the next three batters to secure the victory. The 29-year-old southpaw owns a solid .238 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with a 67:10 K:BB over 41.2 innings this season, and he also leads the American League with 27 saves.