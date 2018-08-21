Hand gave up one hit and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning Monday against the Red Sox. He picked up his fifth hold of the season.

Hand came in for matchup purposes after Adam Cimber struck out Ian Kinsler for the first out of the eighth inning. Cody Allen was clearly being reserved for the save situation, with the Indians taking a 5-3 lead to the ninth inning. Allen gave up one run, but secured his 25th save. Hand should still get the occassional save opportunity when matchups and usage patterns call for it, but Allen is the best bet for saves in Cleveland's bullpen.