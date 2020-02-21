Hand is taking more trips to the training room in an effort to keep his arm fresh, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Hand started the 2019 campaign in exceptional form, converting his first 22 save chances successfully while holding opposing batters to a .161 batting average. However, he faltered once the calendar flipped to July, blowing four saves in 15 chances while posting a 4.91 ERA and 1.64 WHIP. Hand noted that his high volume -- he's made 283 appearances across the last four seasons -- may be catching up to him, so he's taken more care to keep his arm fresh this spring.