Hand recorded the final two outs without allowing a hit or walk to earn the save Wednesday against the Red Sox.

The Indians entered the ninth inning with a five-run lead but ultimately called upon Hand after Tyler Olsen and Nick Wittgren combined to load the bases while securing just one out. Hand ultimately didn't allow a run to cross the plate by inducing a popout in foul territory and then a game-ending groundout. He now has 15 saves on the season, while also providing an elite 1.19 ERA and 0.88 with 33 strikeouts across 22.2 innings.