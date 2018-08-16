Hand gave up two hits and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to record his 28th save of the season, and fourth with Cleveland, in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

The southpaw narrowly escaped blowing the save, as after Billy Hamilton led off the ninth inning with a single, Jose Peraza drove a ball to right field that hopped over the fence for a ground-rule double, keeping Hamilton at third base. Hand then kept the Reds off the board and wriggled off the hook. Cody Allen looked very good in the setup role Wednesday, and the duo will likely continue to share closing duties down the stretch.