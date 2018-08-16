Indians' Brad Hand: Grabs fourth save with Cleveland
Hand gave up two hits and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to record his 28th save of the season, and fourth with Cleveland, in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Reds.
The southpaw narrowly escaped blowing the save, as after Billy Hamilton led off the ninth inning with a single, Jose Peraza drove a ball to right field that hopped over the fence for a ground-rule double, keeping Hamilton at third base. Hand then kept the Reds off the board and wriggled off the hook. Cody Allen looked very good in the setup role Wednesday, and the duo will likely continue to share closing duties down the stretch.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...