Hand struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning against the Reds on Tuesday en route to his third save of the season.

There was some uncertainty regarding Hand's role after he took the loss July 29 and then gave way to James Karinchak in a save situation a day later. It's easy to see that Karinchak is the closer of the future for Cleveland, but apparently that future is not here quite yet. Hand can ill afford another stumble in the short term if he's to keep Karinchak at bay.