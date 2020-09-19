Hand worked around a hit to throw a scoreless ninth inning against the Tigers on Friday and earn his 13th save of the season. He struck out two.

The lefty needed 20 pitches, but he eventually shut the door and preserved the shutout after Zach Plesac and James Karinchak tossed eight scoreless innings. Early on, it looked like Karinchak might seize hold of the closer job, but Hand tightened his grip on the job with stellar performance and has ended up as one of the better closer picks in fantasy baseball this season.