Indians' Brad Hand: Hangs on for 29th save
Hand picked up the save Thursday after holding the Twins scoreless over 1.1 innings despite allowing two hits and a pair of walks.
After the Twins chipped away with three runs in the eighth inning, Hand was called upon to record the final out and protect what was left of a 6-5 lead. The southpaw intentionally walked Luis Arraez, then forced Marwin Gonzalez to fly out and end the frame. Trouble knocked again in the ninth after Hand loaded the bases with a pair of singles and another intentional walk, but luckily he slammed the door by getting Eddie Rosario to fly out. Hand has been a reliable asset for the Indians this year, posting a 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 73:13 K:BB with 29 saves.
