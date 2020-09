Hand (2-1) threw a scoreless ninth inning to become the pitcher of record in the Indians' 3-2 win over the White Sox on Wednesday.

A Jordan Luplow game-winning home run gave Hand his second win of the season. In fact, Hand has racked up both wins and four saves through his previous eight appearances, allowing only one run over that stretch. He lowered his season ERA to 2.29 with Wednesday's performance.