Hand is expected to lean heavily on his slider in 2020 out of the closer's role, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Hand secured 34 saves (five blown saves) in 2019 over 57.1 innings, fanning 84 batters while registering a 3.30 ERA over that stretch. Per Hoynes, Hand threw 512 of 946 pitches for sliders a season ago, and that's not expected to change in 2020. He'll have the closer's role locked down whenever the season begins.