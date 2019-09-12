The MRI on Hand's arm was clean, according to manager Terry Francona, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Francona said Hand will still have to build back up because his tired arm has caused his arm slot to get lower and lower, so the Indians want to fix the matter while also trying to fight for a playoff spot. It may be unrealistic to expect Hand, who has a 9.00 ERA in his last 10 appearances, to return to his old self with only 15 games to go. Nick Wittgren could be an option for saves while Hand works his way back into form.