Hand allowed a run on two hits but managed to lock down the save Friday night against the Tigers.

Hand entered the ninth with a two-run lead, though he did surrender a run on an RBI single to right field prior to slamming the door. Heading into Friday's contest, the 29-year-old hadn't yielded a run in 14 straight appearances, proving his dominance this season out of the closer's role. Hand owns a 1.11 ERA and 0.77 WHIP with a 47:8 K:BB over 32.1 innings this season.