Hand picked up the save Friday against the Royals after allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Hand surrendered a leadoff single to begin the ninth, but he induced a double play and then retired the final batter of the contest on a groundout. After blowing a save Wednesday against the Mets, he was able to bounce back for his 30th save of the 2019 campaign. Hand sports a 3.29 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 76 strikeouts across 52 innings this year.