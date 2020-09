Hand struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his 12th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Royals.

The southpaw fired 13 of his 15 pitches for strikes in the impressive performance, although his fastball topped out at 92.2 mph. Hand has found a way to be effective despite his reduced velocity -- he has yet to blow a save this season, and he hasn't allowed an earned run since the end of July, giving him a 2.45 ERA and 19:4 K:BB through 14.2 innings.